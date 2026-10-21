Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Marandi with Judge Nap well worth a listen today. Toward the end he gets into the Dem/GOPer dynamic--and why it makes no difference to Iran.

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Mark Wauck
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Edward Dowd @DowdEdward

13h￼

The Bank for International Settlements has something to say about this arrangement:

They call it endogenous demand.

“When a chip maker or cloud provider finances a model developer or data-center operator that then buys its products, the supplier’s revenue growth reflects its own capital deployment as much as (or more than) independent customer demand. This obscures how much of the “boom” is organic versus self-reinforcing.” - My paraphrasing part of their recent bulletin on circular AI financing

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