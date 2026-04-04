Right—per CinC Trump, casualties are something that happens during war, er, excursions. No biggie. Not to him and the Anglo-Zionists. It’s different for the people directly involved, which includes families. There have been repeated assertions that Trump and his regime are hiding—i.e., lying about—the true numbers of casualties. Journalists have been digging, so the true numbers, or at least more accurate numbers, are starting to come out. Here’s what is known for now:

Khalid Al-Mansouri خالد @KhalidAlMans_ 4h￼ ￼￼￼THE PENTAGON IS HIDING THE REAL CASUALTY NUMBERS FROM THE AMERICAN PUBLIC. The Intercept just published the investigation. Here’s what they found. OFFICIAL NUMBERS (what the government wants you to believe): 13 US troops killed. 303 to 370 wounded.

That’s the CENTCOM figure. That’s what they put in press releases. ACTUAL NUMBERS (what investigators pieced together): ~750 US service members killed or wounded.

15 killed. 1 missing. 520 wounded — per one source.

WSJ and Pentagon data: 365 injured alone. 247 Army. 63 Navy. 36 Air Force. 19 Marines.

That’s not 303. That’s not 370. THE GAP: 380+ casualties are completely unaccounted for. That’s not a rounding error. That’s almost 400 people the Pentagon hopes you forget. HOW THEY’RE HIDING IT: TBI and concussions quietly excluded from “wounded” counts.

Injuries reclassified as “non-combat” to disappear from the ledger.

Attack reports that Biden’s Pentagon published in real time? Hegseth’s Pentagon buries them.

Media that used to get detailed briefings? Now gets nothing. THE POLITICAL MOTIVE: Fewer casualties = “surgical, clean war” narrative preserved.

Trump needs this to look painless. Hegseth needs this to look managed.

400 missing Americans break that story. So 400 Americans go missing from the numbers. THE COST (since we’re counting things): This war costs $25 BILLION per week.

The Pentagon lost $2 BILLION in equipment in the first days alone.

Two aircraft shot down — an F-15E and an A-10.

The same week Trump posted “KEEP THE OIL.”

The same week he requested a $1.5 TRILLION budget. THE CONTEXT: This would be the biggest military cover-up since Iraq and Afghanistan.

Remember when they hid IED casualties? Remember when they manipulated “wounded in action” definitions?

This is the same playbook. Updated for the algorithm era. Designed to die in the news cycle before anyone notices. WHY THIS MATTERS: 750 families know someone who got hurt or didn’t come home.

The American public is being told 13.

Every one of those 737 people has a family. Has a unit. Has witnesses.

The cover-up requires all of them to stay quiet.

The Intercept found the seams.

The number is not 13. Ask your congressman what the real number is. Ask them why the reporting rules changed. Ask them why the silence started the moment this administration took over. 750. That’s the number they don’t want you to say.

This won’t stay hidden much longer, that’s my bet. You can probably bet that Congressmen are being inundated with frantic inquiries from distraught families. Congress is in recess, but questions are going to be asked when they get back. Don’t forget what we’ve been saying about the crucial importance of Independent voters in US electoral politics. These numbers are the worst ever for any president:

InteractivePolls @IAPolls2022 18h￼ CNN/SSRS POLL: Independents only Pres. Trump Approve: 26% Disapprove: 73%

And the news isn’t getting better. Hiding casualties will create a firestorm of disapproval that will be impossible to recover from. Trump must know that, even if he’s in denial, and any member of Congress will be acutely aware of that.

While I’ve been writing this I’ve also been listening/watching a video that should appeal to military/aviation buffs:

The two guys doing the analysis are a former F-14 pilot and a former F-16 pilot, so they know what they’re talking about and they make extensive use of Google Earth to show exactly what was going on in the CSAR activities. I’m only halfway through the video, but here’s the summary: