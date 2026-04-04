Meaning In History

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
2dEdited

Nothing says "I don't care about your sons dying for the Epstein Empire" more than lying about casualties. The fallout from this incredibly stupid war is going to be epic.

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Wanda Sobran's avatar
Wanda Sobran
2d

I stopped reading CnC , the guy makes me nauseous.

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