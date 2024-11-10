Hoax 101: You can tell it a mile away when they totally disrespect the intelligence of the people they’re targeting. As if the Iranians would hire these jokers.

UNN @UnityNewsNet It's like the Saddam 45 minute hoax all over again. They are softening the British public up for a war with Iran.

Michael Tracey @mtracey This is a quote from one of the Iranian agents that the DOJ claims was recruited to lead an assassination plot against Trump

Duke Chastaine @DK_Chastaine￼ So, it looks like the FBI is recruiting retąrds for false flags like they always do. TheFreethinkersProject @freeathinking￼ Obviously the FBI didn’t find two whack jobs and make them think they were in contact with the IRGC then entrap them in a ridiculous plot to make Iran look like it’s trying to kill Trump so that the US MIC has excuse for yet another massive market. I mean target.

But speaking of more plausible hoaxes, I’m rather surprised that—at least to my knowledge—there has been no attempt to claim the people in Amsterdam who fought back against the Israeli soccer hooligans were somehow Iranian agents. Especially because:

Uh, just in case what? That’s like the CIA accompanying the Chicago Bears to play in London. Mossad isn’t a security force and, anyway, surely there were enough Mossad agents already on the ground in Amsterdam—so why send in more who wouldn’t be known to Dutch intel? Oh, because they went there to organize the provocations so they could get the usual tools shouting, ‘Pogrom, pogrom!’ Are we being set up for an escalation in the Middle East, or maybe just a prolongation of the genocide?

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ ￼￼ Israel is now trying to instigate internal unrest in Europe in every possible way They even put up a billboard in Tel Aviv, "Free Europe". The aim is to provoke inter-religious conflict at any cost. Citizens of Europe should be cautious and not fall for Mossad orchestrated provocations.

Am I being too cynical? Well, remember, these are the kinds of people we’re talking about. The whole point of allowing Hamas to take Israeli prisoners—yes, one of the reasons Gallant was fired was because he wanted to investigate that—was to allow for a long, long war of extermination. And now Israel needs even more time:

Megatron @Megatron_ron NEW: Israeli YNet says Netanyahu is waiting for the hostages to die. The issue of the hostages in Gaza will be solved 'naturally and tragically.'

Translation from Ynet’s Hebrew:

No negotiations. Instead, a “sea of mourning for the fallen soldiers” to keep the genocide going and, hopefully, engulf the entire Middle East in a catastrophic war. Can they get this done before Trump is inaugurated and does something unpredictable? Like actually making good on his pledge to make peace bloom?