Meaning In History

Manul
3h

Massie is on fire. He addressed this oil nationalization in a recent tweet.

https://x.com/RepThomasMassie/status/2001450782890033169?s=20

Ed
1h

Well Mark,

That was a bizarre Presidential speech. I thought he'd say something about Venezuala (not a word); it was all about how horrible everything was before he took office and how great everything is now and how much better it's going to be next year. With the exception of eggs and gasoline, nothing is lower in price than a year ago. Maybe the rate of increase has moderated.............

What amazes me is that his statements fly in the face of the lived experience of 95% of the populace. Prices aren't down, wages aren't meaningfully up, mortgages aren't meaningfully less expensive, I have no idea about "TrumpRX . com" for buying prescriptions drugs. A dogs breakfast of random facts. Bizarre.

BTW - in the runup to the speech (watched about 5 minutes on FOX before the start) the coverage was about the soldiers killed in Syria. The presenter used the word "dignified" every other sentence. But why exactly are members of the Iowa National Guard in Syria? And he continued to ramble on about how "Venezuela stole our oil".

