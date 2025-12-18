I’ve been trying to learn a bit about the legal background to the Venezuela situation. Obviously, nothing Trump or Rubio says can be taken at face value.

Originally, we started killing Venezuelans in small boats on the high seas because Trump claimed—contrary to the findings of our own DEA and all other evidence—that Venezuela is a narco state that’s flooding America with drugs.

That narrative proved unconvincing to the American public, as measured by opinion polling, so Rubio then came out with a new narrative: we’re killing Venezuelans in small boats on the high seas because … Iran and Hezbollah.

Then came the 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS25), which labeled all of the Western Hemisphere as US “strategic depth” against the likes of Russia and China and excluding them from “our hemisphere”. That can only mean that Trump intends to ban Western Hemisphere countries from doing business with China and Russia, since neither Russia nor China have a military presence in the Western Hemisphere. That is in stark contrast with the US, which has ringed both Russia and China at close range with military bases and nuclear weapons.

Currently, Trump says it’s all about getting “our oil” (and more) back. Of course, that could impact China’s economy, which imports some quantities of Venezuela oil.

But what’s all this about from a legal perspective? Is Venezuela’s oil actually “our” oil? I turned to Wikipedia but, while I got some history, I didn’t find what I was looking for—a discussion of the legal issues.

Briefly, there seems to be two issues. The first is Venezuela’s nationalization of its oil industry back in 1976. That doesn’t appear to be the real issue. Then there’s the expropriation of assets of foreign oil companies, including ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips. The foreign companies were offered some sort of terms, but ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips resisted and went to court. Here’s what’s unclear to me. I presume that the US oil companies had some sort of contractual arrangement with Venezuela. The question is, did those contractual arrangements contain provisions under Venezuelan law that would make the expropriations legal. The answer, judging by the results of international arbitration, is ‘No.’ The oil companies won multi-billion dollar cases against Venezuela, but Venezuela has refused to pay them. That’s basically where matters currently stand.

I did find an article at Forbes by a chemical engineer who worked for ConocoPhillips while all this was going on. So he’s not a lawyer, but his views are of some interest. I point out that the author isn’t a lawyer because there may be some confusion in his presentation. He refers to “nationalization”, “seizure”, and “expropriation” without distinction. My understanding is that the nationalization occurred in 1976. The expropriation occurred within that context that had existed for a bit over 30 years. The two are separate issues, and the author does seem to recognize that, because he focuses exclusively on the 2007 expropriation—correctly, as I understand the issues. The arbitration cases, to my knowledge, did not attack the 1976 nationalization but only the 2007 expropriation. So, here’s a fair excerpt:

Parsing Trump’s Venezuela Claims: The Oil Case Behind The Rhetoric ... Why Trump Is Likely Referring to Chávez’s 2007 Oil Seizures Based on the wording of Trump’s post, particularly his demand that Venezuela “return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us,” the most plausible reference is the 2007 expropriation of U.S. oil assets by Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez. At that time, oil prices were rising and Chávez’s government nationalized major oil projects operated by foreign companies, including ConocoPhillips, which was my employer at that time. The company had invested heavily in the country and its stakes in three large ventures—Petrozuata, Hamaca, and Corocoro—were seized without compensation. ... ... The Legal Case Behind the Rhetoric ConocoPhillips pursued international arbitration for years and ultimately won multiple awards. Most recently, in January 2025, arbitration rulings were upheld totaling approximately $8.7 billion plus interest. Venezuela has consistently refused to pay. The U.S. Treasury has authorized ConocoPhillips to pursue enforcement actions worldwide, including the seizure of Venezuelan assets held abroad. Some assets have been targeted over the years, but full recovery has remained elusive. Trump’s framing of Venezuela as having “stolen” American oil aligns directly with this legal history. While Venezuela claims sovereign authority over its resources, international tribunals ruled the expropriation illegal under international law. Trump appears to be elevating that unresolved legal judgment into a matter of U.S. foreign policy enforcement. From Arbitration to Blockade: A Major Escalation What makes Trump’s post extraordinary is not the underlying dispute, but the proposed response. A naval or economic blockade would represent a dramatic shift from legal remedies to coercive state action. Such a move would carry enormous implications. Venezuela remains an oil exporter, and interference with tanker traffic could disrupt global energy markets, strain relations with U.S. allies, and provoke retaliation from Venezuela and its partners. It would also raise questions about international law, freedom of navigation, and congressional authorization. What Comes Next At this stage, it is unclear whether Trump’s post signals imminent policy action or rhetorical pressure aimed at forcing negotiations. What is clear is that the claim of “stolen oil” is rooted in a documented, adjudicated legal case involving U.S. corporate assets seized without compensation. As this story develops, separating legal fact from political theater will be essential. Whether Trump’s threat leads to meaningful asset recovery—or instead deepens geopolitical conflict—remains an open question. But the underlying dispute he is invoking is real, unresolved, and now very much back at the center of U.S.–Venezuela relations.

My view is that the true goal that Trump has in view is probably the view presented in NSS25. In other words, this is the beginning of a major push to exclude Russia—but mostly China—from “our hemisphere”. The various narrative justifications that have been floated—including the current one about “getting our oil back”—were trial balloons, to see if any of them could garner public support. Trump appears to have settled on the money angle, but it’s pretty obvious the summary executions of hapless Latin Americans on the high seas is totally unconnected to the real goal.

Similarly, the US comes to this dispute without entirely clean hands in other respects. America has unilaterally—i.e., illegally—imposed all sorts of “sanctions” on countries around the world. We get away with this because we have nukes and other weapons. Those countries are legally entitled to do business with Venezuela, to purchase Venezuelan oil. Seizing “sanctioned” ships or oil is illegal, and is unrelated to the arbitration cases, which do not authorize such illegal actions by the US. The use of violence could entail serious blowback as well as damage to international structures of trade and diplomacy.