Mark Wauck
Is this just capitalism? Would it be capitalism if there were no bailout? Would that be a good idea for the rest of us? Regulation v. deregulation? If I ask questions am I maybe a domestic terrorist?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk

This is likely just the tip of the iceberg. Unregulated private credit markets are undoubtedly stuffed full of shady lending . Why would you borrow from one? Because a regulated bank won’t give you credit obviously. When it unwinds it will be legendary.

AF Post @AFpost￼

BlackRock’s private-credit arm was defrauded of over $500 million by an Indian named Bankim Brahmbhatt.

Brahmbhatt ran a telecom-financing firm named Carriox Capital and fabricated customer contracts and invoices from major telecom companies such as T-Mobile, Telstra, and Telecom Italia Sparkle, even faking email domains to make the fake receivables appear legitimate.

These falsified assets were then used as collateral for huge loans from BlackRock and BNP Paribas.

When the deception was discovered, the borrower companies and their financing arm filed for bankruptcy in August 2025, followed shortly by Brahmbhatt's own personal bankruptcy.

Mark Wauck
People speculating that the threatening noises aimed at Venezuela are a ruse for a new attack on Iran. I don't know enough about all other matters to even guess.

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼

￼ US Carrier Update

The USS Stumbling Gerry (CVN-78) has made little progress towards its purported destination in the Caribbean -- clearly in no hurry. Still sailing solo today, near Sicily.

IMO, something about its movements doesn't smell right.

