I came across a post yesterday that explains succinctly why Artificial Intelligence isn’t intelligence at all—properly speaking. Which is to say, it’s not understanding, it’s simply memorization and pattern matching. Which means what we all knew. It boils down to: Garbage in, garbage out, but on a hitherto unimagined scale.

Dr Alex Young ￼@AlexanderFYoung￼ ￼ MIT just exposed every top AI model and it’s not pretty. They built a new test called WorldTest to see if AI actually understands the world… and the results are brutal. It doesn’t just check how well a model predicts the next frame or maximizes reward it tests whether it can build an internal model of reality and use it to handle new situations. They built AutumnBench 43 interactive worlds, 129 tasks where AIs must: • Predict hidden parts of the world (masked-frame prediction) • Plan sequences of actions to reach a goal • Detect when the environment’s rules suddenly change Then they tested 517 humans vs. Claude, Gemini 2.5 Pro, and o3. Humans crushed every model. Even massive compute scaling barely helped. The takeaway is wild.. today’s AIs don’t understand environments; they just pattern-match inside them. They don’t explore strategically, revise beliefs, or run experiments like humans do. WorldTest might be the first benchmark that actually measures understanding, not memorization. The gap it reveals isn’t small it’s the next grand challenge in AI cognition. (Comment “Send” I’ll DM you the paper)

That’s not to say that “artificial intelligence” isn’t highly useful, just that it’s not “real” intelligence—understanding, insight—which is something that only really intelligent beings engage in .

OK, that brings us to Trump’s memo on indicia of domestic terrorism. It’s a pretty mixed bag and, like most mixed bags, should not be implemented without refining and debate. In a sense it amounts to payback for Woke excesses over the years and decades of the Prog ascendancy. As such it’s perfectly understandable as a reaction, but not wise. See what I mean? “Understandable as a reaction” means its predictable based on past patterns, but “wise” suggests “understanding” in a real human sense.

For example, one of the more troubling indicia listed is “anti-capitalism”. Another would be “support for law enforcement”. The problem is, everyone thinks they know what “capitalism” is, but if you ask for a definition you’re going to get wildly differing ones. We all know that Progs and Socialists claim to be anti-capitalist, but do they have any better understanding of what capitalism is—or is not—than the people who think the US operates a “market based” economy? And that should lead us to a consideration of whether the Founding Fathers enshrined any particular economic “system” in the Constitution, and if so, what was that supposed to look like.

My point is that by defining an idea like “anti-capitalism” as predictive of a tendency toward political violence we can end up rigidly protecting our de facto established order as preferred by the ruling classes. And we know that our established order is lubricated by influence or, if you prefer, has been bought by those who have particular interests in maintaining that order as is or in guiding it according to their preferences. Money rather than informed debate and consideration is the common denominator. Do we really want our intel and law enforcement resources more or less explicitly devoted to protecting the interests of those who rule us through their influence over politicians, as if that amounts to “upholding the Constitution”? Does that preclude movements that would reform our Constitution and laws? Does it preclude protests movements—which our “support for law enforcement” will require to be suppressed as incipiently “terroristic”?

None of this is simple, but the memo does have a simplistic flavor to it. One suspects that one can see the hand of the ruling class behind it, although the appeal is clearly to ordinary MAGA style Americans. Call it an indicator of the incipient civil war in America that’s been simmering for decades, a culture war—because “culture” is based not on “artificial intelligence” but on human understanding and insight.

As an example of why we should be disposed to question such simplistic ideas that we think we understand, but may not, let’s return to “capitalism” and “socialism”.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 21h￼ When the TBTF banks were doing stuff like this prior to the GFC, they knew at some level they would get bailed out when the sh*t hit the fan. Please time stamp this: If/when the below goes pear-shaped, the hyperscalers will get Federal bailouts just like the TBTF banks did. Quote 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨 @pineconemacro 22h ￼x.com/pineconemacro/… $28.8B in debt ignores multiples of that in off balance sheet SPVs - the shadow leverage is building and that stuff tends to be a problem later on x.com/thetranscript_…

