Mark Wauck
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics

￼￼￼ China Sent Cargo Planes to Iran After Israeli Strikes — The Telegraph

Following Israel’s strike on Iran, China dispatched at least three cargo aircraft to the country:

￼* One plane departed on Friday, the day after the Israeli attack.

￼* A second flight left the next day from a coastal Chinese city.

* ￼A third aircraft took off Monday from Shanghai.

Flight tracking data shows each plane flew west through northern China, crossed Kazakhstan, then descended through Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan before disappearing from radar near Iranian airspace.

Although flight plans listed Luxembourg as the official destination, the aircraft never entered European airspace.

**Aviation experts note that the Boeing 747s used in these flights are typically configured to transport military equipment and weapons.**

Mark Wauck
The Cradle @TheCradleMedia￼

Iranian state TV has called on Iranian citizens to delete Whatsapp and Instagram immediately.

12:22 PM · Jun 17, 2025

