Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vonu's avatar
Vonu
7h

Rhodes Scholars are one-world order puppies.

Just because someone is intelligent is no guarantee that they are rational or sane.

Many of those in public service serve their personal narcissistic megalomania first.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Morrigan Johnson's avatar
Morrigan Johnson
7hEdited

Hes not just an imbecile, he’s a war criminal and a NATO fascist. Every effort by the world to put that ambassador in jail would be useful. People like that will end the world, we will all be nuked.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture