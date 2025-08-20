Most people, despite repeated demonstrations to the contrary, like to believe that our ruling class is at least half way intelligent. Take, for example, Michael McFaul, former ambassador to Russia, who has checked all the requisite educational and professional boxes to be considered a qualified, responsible, half way reasonable, candidate for high official office, especially in the diplomatic field:

While an undergraduate at Stanford University he spent time in the Soviet Union, first in the summer of 1983 studying Russian at the Leningrad State University (now Saint Petersburg State University), and then a semester in 1985 at Pushkin Institute in Moscow. He earned a B.A. in international relations and Slavic languages and an M.A. in Russian and East European Studies from Stanford in 1986. As a Rhodes Scholar, he earned a DPhil in international relations from St John's College, Oxford, in 1991.

But look at what he just tweeted to the entire world:

Michael McFaul @McFaul￼ We didn't ask for Stalin's permission to create NATO in 1949.

We didn't ask Khrushchev's permission to bring West Germany into NATO in 1955.

We didn't ask for Yeltsin's permission to expand NATO in the 1990s

or Putin's permission in the 2000s.

& after these events, Moscow did not invade NATO members. So why are we asking for Putin's blessing now? Illogical. 4:54 PM · Aug 18, 2025

Uh …

Two relative “nobodies” immediately pounced on McFaul’s idiocy:

Matt Drew @mdrew4nh￼ "We didn't ask for Yeltsin's permission to expand NATO in the 1990s or Putin's permission in the 2000s." Correct, which started a war that has now killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW￼ Because Russia literally went to war in 2022 to prevent further NATO expansion and by this point has developed sufficient combat power to conventionally defeat NATO in Eastern Europe? With an idiot like this guy as Ambassador to Russia, in retrospect war was inevitable.

Amazing.