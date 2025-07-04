Andrei Martyanov offers some brief but very important points regarding the Anglo-Zionist forever war on Russia, including regarding some remarks made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. I swear—I didn’t read this before I started writing this morning. In fairness, I’ve been saying this for years, but it’s nice to get Wang’s official confirmation. It’s absolutely no surprise at all that the Chinese see that this is a global conflict and take the openly state Anglo-Zionist goals at face value:

Don't Worry, Mr. Wang Yi. It is already set in stone. China cannot afford for Russia to lose the war in Ukraine, Beijing’s foreign minister has said, in unguarded comments to European officials. Wang Yi said Beijing does not want to see a Russian loss because of fears the United States would then shift its focus on to China. The comments were made during a four-hour meeting between Mr Wang and Kaja Kallas, the vice-president of the European Commission, according to several sources who spoke to the South China Morning Post. Russia is fully aware of what is going on and the demilitarization of the combined West continues. Successfully. That is why Mr. Trump is "unhappy" after his chat with Mr. Putin yesterday. In fact, Mr. Yi [sic: it’s actually Mr. Wang], other than moving its grossly outdated carrier force back and forth in the Pacific theater of operations, and with the exception of its definitely superior submarine force, the US simply has no resources to fight China. US military-political establishment is good at verbiage, in terms of real actions with satisfactory outcomes--well, it sucks. And yes, after Mr. Ryabkov's statements in Iranian Embassy in Moscow three days ago, let me state what I was stating ad nauseam for the last decade: Russia's role in BRICS (and Eurasia) in general is that of a defender of the realm based on revolutionary military and civilian technologies and historically unrivaled operational experience. It is for China to decide which way she wants to go. I speak about some of those nuances in my today's video. …

Next, the actual Trump - Putin phone call. Martyanov provides an important clarification that shows how bluntly Putin spoke to Trump:

Trump Was Informed ... ... again that the US is in no position to demand anything. It lost. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the Ukraine conflict and its potential resolution in a sixth phone conversation with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, Moscow has said. The two leaders focused on the implementation of agreements reached by Moscow and Kiev during direct talks in Istanbul over the past months. Moscow will continue to seek a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict but will not leave its root causes unaddressed, Putin stated during the conversation. Trump, in turn, called on the Russian president to cease the hostilities as soon as possible, according to presidential aide Yury Ushakov. The two presidents, however, did not discuss a potential meeting, Ushakov said. They nevertheless covered a broad range of topics, including the recent escalation between Israel and Iran, developments in Syria, and the situation in the Middle East, according to the aide. This will be told to any Western leader time, after time, after time. Here is the proper quote from Ushakov: "Наш президент также сказал, что Россия будет добиваться поставленных целей, то есть устранения всех первопричин, приведших к нынешнему положению дел, к нынешней конфронтации. И от этих целей Россия не отступится". Translation: "Our president also said that Russia will achieve its goals, that is, the elimination of all the root causes that led to the current state of affairs, to the current confrontation. And Russia will not back down from these goals." You see, RT decided to "soften", water down, what actually has been stated re: SMO. Objectives of SMO ARE NOT negotiable, period.

In his video with Nima, Martyanov maintains that the arms cutoff to Ukraine is just another ploy and that Trump will continue the war on Russia as well as elsewhere—leading to further attrition of US military resources. Much of this Trumpian rhetoric is therefore for domestic consumption—just Trump gaslighting his base about the “peace” he promised.

Here’s Will Schryver taking an I-told-you-so lap:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 14h￼ Trump and Putin had another phone chat today. It's clear all that happened -- again -- is that Putin dictated the same terms he has consistently reiterated for three and a half years. Of course, Trump didn't like that. But the US can't do a damn thing about it.

Will Schryver @imetatronink Dictating Terms A great many people in America and around the world are convinced that, come January 20, 2025, when Donald J. Trump is again inaugurated as President of th e United States, he will (as he has already boldly asserted) call Vladimir Putin on the phone and say, in effect, “You must end this war immediately, or else we’re going to get real serious, and you will not like the consequences.” Trump disciples genuinely believe he can impose his will on Putin to bring an end to the Ukraine War. At the very least, they are convinced Trump can "cut a deal" in the form of an offer Putin cannot refuse. They simply don't realize that the only "deal" to be made at this juncture is the US/NATO agreeing to the terms Russia dictates. That is what happens in the real world when you win a big war. …

Now, here’s a highly informative video via Patarames. Note the references to Iraqi Kurdistan, which I referenced this morning with regard to the major explosions being reported at Kirkuk and Erbil. Note, also, the crucial participation of the US in the sneak attack on Iran, both in targeting and the use of advanced US technology in Israeli munitions. This is known to all major players—Russia and China. My prediction is that this sophisticated attack will probably not be repeatable, for multiple reasons that should be apparent from this video. I would expect that Iran is seeking Russian assistance in certain aspects of their air defense. What’s impressive is the rapidity with which Iran was able to recover from the sneak attack and mount countermeasures, even though hampered by the initial attack. Further, the unsustainable nature of the USraeli attack—which resulted in Israel begging Trump to get Iran to call off the war while it still existed—is a clear indication of the failure of strategic planning and unrealistic goals of the war (regime change via pin prick strikes on a huge country?).