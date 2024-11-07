For political junkies—shrewd observations:

Shipwreckedcrew @shipwreckedcrew￼

Reposting this from Oct. 18 -- nearly 3 weeks prior to Election Day.

I said then that the Harris campaign shifted its messaging to "Trump is Bad" because it's internal polling showed that Trump had likely crossed the threshold of 270. Trump's internal polling was the same, and they started to expand the map.

I said "Watch what the campaigns do, not what the media polls say." The media polls -- much the media itself -- revealed themselves to be tools of those who produce and promote them. They are meant to keep the consumers of the media in a state of uncertainty -- actually believing that the outcome was in doubt.

I watched what the campaigns did and it was obvious which one was confident and which one was looking frantic.

Nothing of real significance happened over those final 3 weeks -- most importantly, nothing overtly positive happened for Harris. Then Trump got the McDonalds Day and the Garbage Truck Day.

I'm sure the internal polls for each campaign showed the movement of Hispanics -- mainly males -- to Trump, as well as black males although the question there was going to be how well they showed up on election day.

That is why in my prediction on Monday I was confident that Trump would win all those states where he had developed a lead after Harris started her first media tour with the 60 Minutes interview on Oct. 6. That's when UNDECIDED voters, or soft Harris voters, got a real look at just how bad she was.

The last 5 days was just a solidifying of the view "I just can't vote for her" in the minds of many.

Quote￼

Shipwreckedcrew @shipwreckedcrew

Oct 18

Understand the difference in "internal polling" and media polls. About the only thing they have in common is the label.

The campaigns have hundreds of millions of dollars. A sizable chunk is spent on polling that, for a few weeks now, takes place every night.

And it is not

Show more

9:59 AM · Nov 7, 2024