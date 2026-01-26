This is rather interesting, from the standpoint of American electoral politics. Trump initially reacted in a very hard-line manner to the most recent killing by ICE in Minneapolis. My own initial reaction was that this appeared to be quite different than the earlier killing of the woman in the vehicle. However, as additional video views came out it became apparent that—just as in the vehicle case—one ICE agent, out of the group that was present, initiated all the physical contact. In addition, the victim was pepper sprayed from behind before being manhandled. No one who has ever been pepper sprayed—it was part of my own training, to give us some idea of of what a pepper sprayed subject would be experiencing—would be surprised that someone who has been unexpectedly pepper sprayed and then manhandled would struggle. My takeaway from these considerations is that some—not all—ICE agents lack the personal temperament and training to be engaged in this type of work. This, I believe, is a result of the massive and rapid buildup of personnel as well as deficient—often merely online—training.

So, having got that out of the way, I’ll mention another aspect. In addition to the continuing negative reaction to these events from the general American public, which—argue it any way you like, is a fact—there is the firearm aspect. Trump and other “conservatives” online attempted initially attempted to claim that the victim—who was legally carrying—had come to the scene to shoot ICE agents. That now appears not to have been the case. I speculated in a comment yesterday that this emphasis would alienate Trump supporters who are also passionate 2A supporters. I can’t say how much of a factor that will be, but it was probably not a smart tactic to employ. The end result, however, is that Trump’s already low approval has taken another hit. Listening to Judge Nap this morning, he quotes the NYT saying that Trump’s approval is down 2 points from last week to 37%, compared to disapproval at 56%. What should also be very disturbing is the high level of “strongly disapprove” among his disapproval numbers.

Now, before anyone starts pooh-poohing polling, the reality is that Trump himself is an avid—and knowledgeable—consumer of polling data. Without getting into Trump’s current mental condition—what I consider to be a lessening of his control over his judgment, leading to ill considered snap reactions—I believe he remains fully able to appreciate his political situation, based on polling data. Thus, this new tweet seems very telling:

This tweet appears to be a clear indication that Trump now realizes that his support for ill considered, deliberately provocative, ICE tactics has backfired. The first three sentences show Trump adopting a more conciliatory approach. As indicated above, the worst of these tactics appear to have been employed by a relative handful of “bad apples”—personnel who probably never should have been hired and who are giving all ICE agents a bad image. It remains, however, that the persons in charge of these operations have also poured gasoline on the fire.

What Trump also appears, belatedly, to get is that all this has squandered the golden political opportunity he was handed by the uncovering of massive corruption and fraud on a nationwide scale—not just in MN. The public generally has difficulty in focusing on multiple complex factual circumstances at the same time—as Trump should know. The key should have been to maintain the primary focus on Dem fraud and corruption and to have adopted a more low key approach to ICE enforcement—which was deliberately and unnecessarily high profile and provocative. One also wonders what part the demise of Elon Musk’s DOGE efforts have played in this entire misadventure.

The big political question is whether Trump can regain his political footing by refocusing his enforcement operations more rationally, with the emphasis on fraud.

OK, two additional brief items. First, I just found this somewhat amusing, although it’s sadly, even tragically, accurate in describing the misguided nature of the extreme Ukrainian nationalists—but also of Euro Russian haters more generally. This is what always happens to people who put all their eggs in the basket of relying on the US military to save them from the enemies they unnecessarily provoke. Of course, there’s also the blowback that Neocons bring on the American public which isn’t interested in foreign adventures:

