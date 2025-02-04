I have some appointments today—actually it’s a busy-ish week—but I wanted to get this published before heading out.

The things we’re learning about the FBI’s abuses—what we’ve learned over a period of years—should come as no surprise. Long time readers will know that I’ve been fond of quoting Bill Haydon, who maintained that intelligence services reflect the values of their country. Something like that. And it’s true. It’s unreasonable to expect any institution whose members are recruited from the general population to have stronger values than the general population—and especially when the goal of the hostile woke takeover has been precisely to weed out those with stronger values than the norm.

America is a deeply divided country. Don’t kid yourselves on this score. Yes, the normals currently appear to be in the driver’s seat, but the votes that led to Trump’s landslide victory reflected to a great extent material concerns rather than philosophical or spiritual concerns. There was a huge segment of the population—even allowing for fraud—who voted for Kama Sutra. It’s mind boggling but true. And many didn’t vote at all. For the most part Americans are a nation of people filled with uncertainty and without strong convictions. Such nations are ready prey to ideologues of the Gramscian variety who do have strong convictions—and no scruples. They have conducted their long march through the institutions—of government, education, religion—and have used lawfare to enforce their ideas. Obviously, they failed to convert the majority. That’s the good news and we’re right to take heart from that, but there’s still plenty of work if we want to turn this country around.

The FBI still has plenty of legit work to do, but it was no accident that the woke legal profession that staffed DoJ and prosecutorial offices across the country targeted law enforcement for trans-formation into woke enforcers. We know from whistle blowers as well as some revelations during the Russia Hoax that there remain many agents who are right thinking. However, the reality is that, beginning with Dubya’s Neocon takeover, the FBI was trans-formed into an intel agency that became increasingly inward looking, targeting normal Americans for intimidation.

When I retired, back in 2006, I made a conscious decision not to hang on to the past. I knew the Bureau had changed during my decades inside, and knew that process would gain momentum. Now the MAGA movement is trying to change all that and I find myself doing something I’d largely avoided—reading accounts of agents who have resisted at considerable personal cost. So I decided to share just a bit of that

Steve Friend is one of those agents, and he has some tweets that address the collective freakout of FBI personnel currently ongoing. While he’s right to worn against taking everything that former agents may say as gospel, I tend to agree with those who maintain that any bloodbath among FBI personnel will be targeted rather than general. I presume the same will be true at DoJ—and never forget that the FBI is largely controlled by DoJ, as I keep reminding. So, read through some of this and keep it in mind as events unfold—today, and in the weeks ahead. There is no doubt that Trump is determined to take back control of the justice system and its key agencies from the ideologues of the left. There may not be a general bloodbath, but those who have been in control, who have risen through embracing the oppression of Americans by wokism, will be targeted.

TheBlaze @theblaze @RealStevefriend on what he expects from the FBI under Kash Patel's leadership: "We're going to get capable people and we're going to train them to be FBI agents and they're going to address the true threats to the country." https://x.com/i/status/1886613475507462472 BLAZE NEWS | THE MANDATE 9:11 PM · Feb 3, 2025

Now here’s an exchange on what to expect from the purge—obviously we’ll find out soon enough, but I agree with those who maintain that the rank and file will not be targeted. Unless … they can be indentified as having embraced the abuses.

Steve Friend @RealStevefriend￼ Beware the retired @FBI agents claiming to have the “inside scoop.” Particularly those who bent the knee to COVID tyranny to “make it to retirement” and kept framed pictures of Eric Holder on their desks.

Friend is rightly angry. It should be obvious that William Webster doesn’t represent FBI agents. Nor does the FBIAA—they were coopted years ago and I did not maintain my membership when I retired.

Steve Friend @RealStevefriend￼ The former @FBI director, FLEOA, Society of Former Agents, and FBIAA didn’t lift a damn finger for any of the whistleblowers who lost our careers. My phone is blowing up with agents suggesting we’re vindicated - 2 years after it mattered. I pray @Kash_Patel fires everyone.￼ 7:35 PM · Feb 3, 2025

Some retired agents respond:

John Nantz @TheJohnNantz￼ BREAKING: I have it on impeccable authority that there will be NO FBI MASS FIRINGS or "frog marches" out of FBI buildings. This is not what Trump campaigned on or what @Kash_Patel testified to during the Senate hearing last week. Anyone saying otherwise is not to be taken as a serious source of FBI related information. Accountability is coming, but it will be implemented responsibly and judiciously. You can Bookmark it. 7:28 PM · Feb 3, 2025

It’s a matter of perspective. If you were among the “dozens” (88 or more?) mostly high level managers who were escorted out of FBI space recently, it probably looked like a “mass frog march.” To me, not so much—that looks more like a beginning. However, look for similar measures to be undertaken at DoJ and FBI as we have seen elsewhere. DEI will be targeted for suppression and those who attempt to resist will be gone. Call it a “hostile work environment”—hostile to those who detest normal human nature.

Steve Friend @RealStevefriend Perfect. Revoke every @FBI participants' security clearance under "Adjudicative Guideline E: Personal Conduct." Quote ALX @alx FBI agents are “in panic” and are planning a protest tomorrow

Some readers may have seen the email sent around by the top guy at FBI NY, claiming that it was time to hunker down and outlast Trump. But not all are on board—or, at least, recognize that what’s happening is quite within the law. A top guy in Chicago responded—Garret O’Boyle has credibility, IMHO:

Garret O'Boyle @GOBactual Senior @fbi management knows that the questionnaire @TheJusticeDept has is legal. There are many within the agency scheming on how to avoid providing substantive answers. As they are fond of saying, "if you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear."

Here are the questions that @fbi employees have until 3pm et, tomorrow, to submit to @TheJusticeDept. Considering the lived experience of thousands of employees, most of whom are aligned with @SuspendablesUSA, and the specific examples of me, … it's interesting, albeit, unsurprising to see the sanctimonious claims about "weaponized government" now. All of us had to submit to questionnaires that were similar in nature regarding our personal religious beliefs, opposition to an unlawful order to inject ourselves with an EUA substance, and other related matters. Now, fbi management, employees, and many others are claiming weaponization here. Tells you all you need to know. They are perfectly ok with weaponizing against those who point to the Cross for their beliefs and against those they have deemed political "untermensch," as was the case with J6. But, when gross prosecutorial negligence occurred in the vast majority of those cases, and when vast swaths of America's primary secret police force took those cases on with glee, scant few stood up and said, "this is wrong." Marcus, Steve, Kyle, Phil, and I all pointed out causes for concern regarding J6 cases. Most, if not all, of us made protected disclosures to Congress about it. All of us were retaliated against for it.

The Washington Times @WashTimes￼ Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll is on shaky ground with Department of Justice leaders for refusing to deliver the names of bureau employees involved in Jan. 6 cases and other Trump investigations.

Interesting days ahead. If you peruse the linked tweeters there’s lots more.