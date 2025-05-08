Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3m

I will say, I'm mildly amazed that an American was elected. They must have been hoping for a big cash infusion from America, given that the Vatican is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture