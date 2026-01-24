I came across the piece I’ll be excerpting at Conflicts Forum. It’s the first piece in a roundup of opinion here:

Art-of-the Deal Theatre or War? Ronen Bergman: ‘The Ayatollahs won the first round; Iranian regime not in danger’ A compilation tracking consequential & strategic observations on US-Israel-Iran -- Analysis & reports from various sources (23 Jan 2026)

The author is Ibrahim Al-Amine—a Hezbollah supporter associated with al-Akhbar newspaper in Lebanon. I’ve skipped over Al-Amine’s views on Trump and American politics—follow the link if you’re interested, but I didn’t think it advanced our discussion here in a major way. I was more interested in his views on the political situation in Iran from the standpoint of waiting for war—or not.

Inside Iran, the leadership is operating on the assumption that the confrontation may reach its most extreme form. Preparations are unfolding along two tracks: strengthening defensive capabilities against a large-scale assault and tightening internal security to prevent domestic destabilization. This posture is now visible across the country. Urban and rural populations alike understand that the state views the moment as an existential test. There are no signs of serious currents within the system calling for accommodation with Trump. Even factions that once favored de-escalation now find themselves politically cornered. They understand that opposition to current policies does not translate into a desire for regime reversal, and that Iranian national identity is incompatible with external tutelage. Iran’s central institutions show no inclination to subordinate themselves to foreign power. Crucially, Washington itself is not seeking a negotiated settlement. Many inside Iran are convinced that the objective is not reform, but submission — and that any alternative authority would be engineered to function as a client regime, no different from others across the region. In effect, Iran now stands in confrontation with the United States, alongside Israel and Europe. Yet Tehran has deliberately refrained from revealing how it would respond if war were unleashed. No one can reliably predict the scale or form of its retaliation. Comparisons with past confrontations are being drawn, but there is no certainty that old models still apply. Meanwhile, Iran’s allies and those who understand the catastrophic consequences of regime collapse in Tehran remain on constant alert. They know precisely when, where, and how to act, particularly if an imminent existential threat emerges against the core of the front resisting US dominance. With Trump, volatility is policy. He is prepared to reverse course within hours and escalate without warning. This is the pathology of empires in the late stage of power.

What seems to me to be well expressed is the straightforward sentiment of virtually any national entity to resist submission to a foreign power that holds fundamentally alien cultural standards. No doubt much more could be said, but that seems a safe baseline. The fact—which all known data confirms—that the Anglo-Zionists are uninterested in any negotiated settlement with Iran that would respect its sovereignty—also constitutes a crucial point of reference.