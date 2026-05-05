Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Megatron @Megatron_ron

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NEW:

￼￼￼ Times of Israel: Iran's economy is under significant pressure, but it is ready to withstand the US blockade

The Islamic Republic's accumulation of imports before the war has not yet led to a halt in bank withdrawals or rationing of essential goods.

Despite the US naval blockade, Iran is able to continue the current situation and maintain this relative stability.

The Iranian government tried to reduce immediate pressures by stockpiling imported goods before the war, so there are still no signs of widespread rationing or collapse in the supply of essential goods.

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Mark Wauck
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SAM FADDIS @RealSamFaddis

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The Iranians moved hundreds of millions of gallons of oil in advance of our blockading the Straits. It will be months before it is all sold, so don't count on them going broke anytime soon. https://andmagazine.substack.com/p/irans-rainy-day-fund?r=19iqgx&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true…

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