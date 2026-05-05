A Bit Of An Energy Roundup, Plus War
I’ll be taking some time off today, so here’s a bit of an energy roundup. It’s worth thinking about these things in the days before full war starts up again—as it appears at this point. And a few weeks before the economic impact of the Anglo-Zionist war on the world starts hitting home harder.
For some years there has been a lot of hype about shale oil and fracking. Trump has been boasting about US independence with his “Drill, baby, drill!” Shale oil isn’t a bad thing, but the reality isn’t as simple as we’ve been told—as we’re beginning to find out:
dana @dana916
2h￼
￼ ￼US SHALE NIGHTMARE: HORMUZ CLOSURE EXPOSES THE BIG LIE
For 20 years, Washington promised US shale could survive any crisis. Iran’s shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz proves that it can’t.
Rapid depletion: Shale wells lose 60–70% of their oil within the first year. The rock is so tight that after fracking, the easiest oil rushes out fast, pressure drops sharply, and flow collapses - across major US basins like the Permian, Bakken, and Eagle Ford.
High breakeven costs: Production needs $60–75+ per barrel to be worthwhile, and costs keep rising as the best areas run dry.
Limited surge capacity: In a best-case scenario, shale can add only about 1 million barrels per day over a full year - utterly useless against a 5–10 million barrel per day Hormuz shock.
Slow response time: New wells take months to drill, frack, and connect - nothing like the rapid output from Persian Gulf fields.
Mismatched infrastructure: Light US shale oil doesn’t even work in many Asian refineries built for heavy Gulf crude. Add pipeline and port bottlenecks, and the system breaks.
So which myth dies first - “Shale fixes everything,” or “The US controls global energy”?
NewRulesGeo
￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk
18h￼
The US government is juicing the algos to drive prices down which in turn is leading to higher exports which in turn is leading to less fuel in the US. The US is literally subsidising fuel for the rest of the world. Pretty funny ngl.
Chris Martenson @chrismartenson￼
The suppression of oil prices in the US, while continuing to export, is the most idiotic and ruinous thing that any administration could possibly do. Look at US WTI this morning...and then the oil export chart. They are intimately related.
Chief Nerd @TheChiefNerd
13h￼
NOW — Chevron CEO Says Global Oil Shortages Are Starting, U.S. Prices Could Go Even Higher
“We’re starting to see risks of supply outages in some of these economies. In Europe you’re see flights canceled and schedules re-optimized because jet fuel is getting very, very tight … I think the U.S. is going to see the price pressures. It’s a global market.”
And some war notes:
Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) @AryJeayBackup
2h￼
Fars News says 2 stolen Iran-affiliated oil tankers were transferred to Diego Garcia base.
Fars says the transfer of these ships towards a remote military island in the Indian Ocean indicates that Oman, the UAE, and Pakistan have not allowed the US to dock these tankers at their ports.
The war on Russia is heating up in very dangerous ways under Trump.
Russia has a new weapon:
dana @dana916
2h￼
￼￼￼Russia has for the first time used a new small-sized missile type “Banderol,” said the head of the Kharkov Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Yuri Papusha.
The S8000 Banderol (meaning “parcel” or “small package”) is a low-cost, air-launched cruise missile developed by the Russian sanctioned defense contractor Kronshtadt Group. First identified by Ukrainian intelligence in April 2025, it is a “hybrid” weapon that blends the characteristics of a cruise missile and a long-range kamikaze drone.
A standout feature reported by Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (GUR) is its ability to perform tighter, sharper turns than conventional Russian cruise missiles like the Kh-101 or Kalibr, allowing it to better navigate around air defenses.
The primary launch platform is the Orion (Inokhodets) medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drone.
It’s specs look similar to the Geran-5 with a speed above 500 km per hour (up to 650) but it is significantly larger with a bigger payload.
EastCalling
The Anglo-Zionist drone war on Russia—especially Russia’s energy sector—is really heating up. Something will give. World depression, world war.
Military Summary @MilitarySummary
1h￼
￼ The EU is creating a new alliance with ￼ Ukraine in the field of drones. Its launch is expected in the coming months. Applications from potential founding members are already open, and candidates will be selected from companies with experience in the defense drone industry in the EU and Ukraine, according to the European Commission website.
dana @dana916
1h￼
￼￼Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mikhal on the fall of Ukrainian drones:
“Our simple request or message is that the debris of war should not fall into our airspace.”
￼On the strikes on Russian ports in the Leningrad region:
“It’s quite clear to us that Ukraine is defending itself and destroying the Russian money-making machine, including various port facilities, for the purpose of self-defense.”
That is, he did not directly forbid Ukraine from repeating drone flights through Estonian airspace for attacks on Russia. In response, it seems that Russia can now also launch drones at Ukraine through NATO countries, since they are so democratic.
Two Majors
This looks very dangerous. Russia will react at some point.
In the meantime, Saudi Arabia is distancing itself from the Anglo-Zionists on the Iran front. In the past 24 hours it’s been noticed that tanker flights to support attacks on Iran have not taken off from Saudi bases. That has to please Iran—and, in fact, may be part of a deal with Iran—while constraining Anglo-Zionist military ops.
Patty Marins has a very interesting summary that shows that all is not smooth sailing for the Anglo-Zionists. While Marins focuses on the Saudis and how they’re using the blockade to sell their oil at higher prices—just like Iran is doing—note the role of Iran. Iran continues to engage in diplomacy with select oil producers in the region—especially KSA:
Patricia Marins @pati_marins64
8h￼
Saudi Arabia diplomatic Masterstroke
While the UAE is in crisis, Saudi Arabia is masterfully riding the wave with calculated diplomatic skill.
The Emirates’ military alliance with Israel is not welcomed by the Saudis, as I wrote days ago. However, a resumption of war with Iran is also not viewed favorably by Riyadh, and the response is quite simple.
The Saudis were diplomatically skillful in weaving an agreement with the Houthis, transforming what was once a lethal threat into a shield for their facilities and vessels. This includes their ships transiting near the coast of Somalia, which used to be an area of immense risk for Saudi shipping.
On another front, the Saudis reached an agreement with Iran that safeguarded their pipeline to Yanbu. This ensures they can export over 50% of their output via the Red Sea; however, with rising oil prices, the Saudis have offset part of these losses by selling less, the masterstroke of Saudi strategy since the founding of OPEC.
The bet on the US and Israel provides the Emirates with military cover, but Saudi Arabia holds the strategic depth. The trend points toward a rift in the Gulf: a Saudi-led axis favoring regional diplomacy, and an Emirati-led axis betting on external military force. You don’t need to be a geopolitical expert to see that Israeli troops in the Emirates will only deepen their isolation from their neighbors.
The Saudis are making a hidden and ambitious bet, that this rapprochement between the Emirates and Israel is temporary and will weaken both internal and external support for the UAE, eventually forcing MBZ to come and beg for Saudi assistance.
Riyadh has fulfilled its agreement to grant land and airspace to the Americans, kept most of its infrastructure intact by negotiating with Iran, struck an excellent deal with the Houthis, and is now betting against the Emirates without firing a single shot.
Full article: [link above]
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Megatron @Megatron_ron
3h￼
NEW:
￼￼￼ Times of Israel: Iran's economy is under significant pressure, but it is ready to withstand the US blockade
The Islamic Republic's accumulation of imports before the war has not yet led to a halt in bank withdrawals or rationing of essential goods.
Despite the US naval blockade, Iran is able to continue the current situation and maintain this relative stability.
The Iranian government tried to reduce immediate pressures by stockpiling imported goods before the war, so there are still no signs of widespread rationing or collapse in the supply of essential goods.
SAM FADDIS @RealSamFaddis
2h￼
The Iranians moved hundreds of millions of gallons of oil in advance of our blockading the Straits. It will be months before it is all sold, so don't count on them going broke anytime soon. https://andmagazine.substack.com/p/irans-rainy-day-fund?r=19iqgx&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true…