I’ll be taking some time off today, so here’s a bit of an energy roundup. It’s worth thinking about these things in the days before full war starts up again—as it appears at this point. And a few weeks before the economic impact of the Anglo-Zionist war on the world starts hitting home harder.

For some years there has been a lot of hype about shale oil and fracking. Trump has been boasting about US independence with his “Drill, baby, drill!” Shale oil isn’t a bad thing, but the reality isn’t as simple as we’ve been told—as we’re beginning to find out:

dana @dana916 2h￼ ￼ ￼US SHALE NIGHTMARE: HORMUZ CLOSURE EXPOSES THE BIG LIE For 20 years, Washington promised US shale could survive any crisis. Iran’s shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz proves that it can’t. Rapid depletion: Shale wells lose 60–70% of their oil within the first year. The rock is so tight that after fracking, the easiest oil rushes out fast, pressure drops sharply, and flow collapses - across major US basins like the Permian, Bakken, and Eagle Ford. High breakeven costs: Production needs $60–75+ per barrel to be worthwhile, and costs keep rising as the best areas run dry. Limited surge capacity: In a best-case scenario, shale can add only about 1 million barrels per day over a full year - utterly useless against a 5–10 million barrel per day Hormuz shock. Slow response time: New wells take months to drill, frack, and connect - nothing like the rapid output from Persian Gulf fields. Mismatched infrastructure: Light US shale oil doesn’t even work in many Asian refineries built for heavy Gulf crude. Add pipeline and port bottlenecks, and the system breaks. So which myth dies first - “Shale fixes everything,” or “The US controls global energy”? NewRulesGeo

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk 18h￼ The US government is juicing the algos to drive prices down which in turn is leading to higher exports which in turn is leading to less fuel in the US. The US is literally subsidising fuel for the rest of the world. Pretty funny ngl. Chris Martenson @chrismartenson￼ The suppression of oil prices in the US, while continuing to export, is the most idiotic and ruinous thing that any administration could possibly do. Look at US WTI this morning...and then the oil export chart. They are intimately related.

Chief Nerd @TheChiefNerd 13h￼ NOW — Chevron CEO Says Global Oil Shortages Are Starting, U.S. Prices Could Go Even Higher “We’re starting to see risks of supply outages in some of these economies. In Europe you’re see flights canceled and schedules re-optimized because jet fuel is getting very, very tight … I think the U.S. is going to see the price pressures. It’s a global market.”

And some war notes:

Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) @AryJeayBackup 2h￼ Fars News says 2 stolen Iran-affiliated oil tankers were transferred to Diego Garcia base. Fars says the transfer of these ships towards a remote military island in the Indian Ocean indicates that Oman, the UAE, and Pakistan have not allowed the US to dock these tankers at their ports.

The war on Russia is heating up in very dangerous ways under Trump.

Russia has a new weapon:

dana @dana916 2h￼ ￼￼￼Russia has for the first time used a new small-sized missile type “Banderol,” said the head of the Kharkov Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Yuri Papusha. The S8000 Banderol (meaning “parcel” or “small package”) is a low-cost, air-launched cruise missile developed by the Russian sanctioned defense contractor Kronshtadt Group. First identified by Ukrainian intelligence in April 2025, it is a “hybrid” weapon that blends the characteristics of a cruise missile and a long-range kamikaze drone. A standout feature reported by Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (GUR) is its ability to perform tighter, sharper turns than conventional Russian cruise missiles like the Kh-101 or Kalibr, allowing it to better navigate around air defenses. The primary launch platform is the Orion (Inokhodets) medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drone. It’s specs look similar to the Geran-5 with a speed above 500 km per hour (up to 650) but it is significantly larger with a bigger payload. EastCalling

The Anglo-Zionist drone war on Russia—especially Russia’s energy sector—is really heating up. Something will give. World depression, world war.

Military Summary @MilitarySummary 1h￼ ￼ The EU is creating a new alliance with ￼ Ukraine in the field of drones. Its launch is expected in the coming months. Applications from potential founding members are already open, and candidates will be selected from companies with experience in the defense drone industry in the EU and Ukraine, according to the European Commission website.

dana @dana916 1h￼ ￼￼Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mikhal on the fall of Ukrainian drones: “Our simple request or message is that the debris of war should not fall into our airspace.” ￼On the strikes on Russian ports in the Leningrad region: “It’s quite clear to us that Ukraine is defending itself and destroying the Russian money-making machine, including various port facilities, for the purpose of self-defense.” That is, he did not directly forbid Ukraine from repeating drone flights through Estonian airspace for attacks on Russia. In response, it seems that Russia can now also launch drones at Ukraine through NATO countries, since they are so democratic. Two Majors

This looks very dangerous. Russia will react at some point.

In the meantime, Saudi Arabia is distancing itself from the Anglo-Zionists on the Iran front. In the past 24 hours it’s been noticed that tanker flights to support attacks on Iran have not taken off from Saudi bases. That has to please Iran—and, in fact, may be part of a deal with Iran—while constraining Anglo-Zionist military ops.

Patty Marins has a very interesting summary that shows that all is not smooth sailing for the Anglo-Zionists. While Marins focuses on the Saudis and how they’re using the blockade to sell their oil at higher prices—just like Iran is doing—note the role of Iran. Iran continues to engage in diplomacy with select oil producers in the region—especially KSA: