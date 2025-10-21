Greenland, Canada? Wait, what about Venezuela? Yesterday Sean Hannity raised that suggestion with Lindsey!, who thought that was a swell suggestion. If I understand Hannity correctly in the brief linked video, Lindsey! raised that idea with Trump himself. My supposition is, therefore, that this exchange with Hannity—in which Trump’s name is dropped in connection with this crazy scheme—is all part of an orchestrated effort to pressure Venezuela. The fact is that Venezuela has repeatedly offered special rights to US energy corporations, but that has been refused. Trump is targeting Venezuelan sovereignty so that Venezuela’s resources can be more or less credited to the US for support of King Dollar. In other words, the war on Venezuela is more a sign of desperation than of rational consideration.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 7h￼ NEW: US senators and journalists have openly begun threatening a complete OCCUPATION of Venezuela and its natural resources with the help of the collaborators. Fox News host Sean Hannity floated the idea of Venezuela becoming the 51st state in cooperation with opposition leader María Corina Machado, to which Republican Senator Lindsey Graham responded, “Sounds good to me.”

I agree with Doug Macgregor that these are not only crazy ideas but the talk itself is highly inflammatory and damaging to US relations with all of Latin America. A commenter a few days ago linked an article about the inadvisability—leaving moral considerations aside—of invading Venezuela or attempting military control/domination of a geographically challenging country that is twice the size of Iraq:

Here are the five reasons and the concluding summary—it’s well worth your time to follow the link for the full discussion at a very manageable length:

The idea of a U.S. invasion of Venezuela sounds simple to some politicians: take down Maduro, bring democracy, secure the oil. But in reality, it would be one of the most complex, costly, and dangerous campaigns the U.S. could attempt in the Western Hemisphere. ... 1. The terrain is a nightmare for modern warfare Venezuela’s geography is an invading army’s worst enemy. The country is a patchwork of dense jungle, mountains, flooded plains, and heavily urbanized coastlines. ... 2. Venezuela’s forces are built for guerrilla war, not conventional defense The Venezuelan military is a hybrid force. … Even with outdated weapons, a guerrilla war in Venezuela’s terrain would be exhausting, bloody, and politically costly for Washington. 3. Logistics would be slow, vulnerable, and expensive Despite its proximity, Venezuela is logistically isolated. U.S. forces would need to build or secure ports and airfields in hostile territory with limited infrastructure. ... 4. The oil fields are a battlefield, not a prize At first glance, Venezuela’s vast oil reserves look like the reward for intervention. In reality, they’re one of the main reasons an invasion would turn ugly. ... Instead of funding reconstruction, the oil could become a sinkhole of corruption, sabotage, and ecological collapse. 5. Occupation would lead to chaos, not stability Even if the U.S. somehow toppled the Maduro regime quickly, the aftermath would be uncontrollable. ... It wouldn’t be a liberation, it would be an occupation that slowly drains American resources and credibility. Bottom Line An invasion of Venezuela would be quick to start but impossible to finish. The terrain, the logistics, and the complexity of the country’s politics make it a trap for any foreign army. And far from securing oil or influence, it would likely unleash environmental and humanitarian chaos that no one could control. Venezuela is a fragile state sitting on a volatile resource, not a battlefield the U.S. could ever truly win.

Then again, maybe Gaza will become the 51st state, a Mediterranean playground for Trumpian cronies and real estate developers. Following “eradication”, of course. Again, the fake “peace deal” is being shown to have been an orchestrated hoax. There never was a ceasefire, and the elaborate theater—Veep Vance is on his way to Israel to perform obeisance under the cover of “peace”—is for public consumption, not for geopolitical reality:

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron 21h￼ JUST IN: Trump threatened Hamas in the name of Israel once again: “They’re going to behave. They’re going to be nice. And if they’re not, we’re going to go and we’re going to eradicate them if we have to. They’ll be eradicated.” . Trump claims that “numerous allies” ( Saudi Arabia, UAE etc.) in the Middle East want to take out Hamas: “Numerous allies in and around the Middle East told me they would gladly enter Gaza with heavy force to straighten out Hamas if it violates its agreement. I told them and Israel, “NOT YET!”. There is still hope Hamas will do what is right. If not, its end will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!”

“Fast, Furious, & Brutal.”

Is this next developing news related? Frankly, I’d like to think so—that Russia is refusing to meet with Trump because of his aggression against weaker states around the world, the global war for Anglo-Zionist hegemony.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 23m￼ BREAKING: ￼￼￼Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest canceled, Russia unwilling to back down on demands - CNN

Trump’s hope for quick second summit with Putin may be stalled as pre-meeting off for now President Donald Trump’s hopes for a quick meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin may be stalled after sources familiar with the matter told CNN that an expected pre-meeting between the world leaders’ key foreign affairs aides this week had been tabled, at least for now. Trump said Thursday after a call with Putin that the two “agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week.” “The United States’ initial meetings will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated,” he wrote on Truth Social. However, that anticipated meeting between Rubio and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov has been put on hold for the time being, a White House official told CNN. It was not immediately clear why the meeting was no longer taking place this week, though one of the sources said Rubio and Lavrov had divergent expectations about a possible end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was also not immediately clear what impact the tabling of the pre-meeting between Lavrov and Rubio this week would ultimately have on the anticipated Trump-Putin summit in Budapest, Hungary. … Trump said last week after he spoke with Putin that he expected they will be meeting “within two weeks or so, pretty quick.” The Kremlin played down that timeline the next day, saying it “may happen within two weeks or a bit later” and adding that talks between Rubio and Lavrov would mark the first step toward organizing the Russia-US summit in Budapest.

What’s going on here? My supposition is that this whole second summit is intended, as before, to try to pressure Russia into giving up. That’s clearly not going to happen. The Russian demand is that, this time around—after what looks now like a collapse of discussion in Alaska—there must be proper preparation for talks that will address the root clauses and set the table for a comprehensive settlement. Trump wants a quickie ceasefire that will backfoot Russia and make Putin look weak in the eyes of Russians. The American aim for the agreed upon Lavrov - Rubio meeting was for it to be little more than window dressing, and not the serious preparatory meeting the Russians are demanding:

The Trump administration also does not believe that a big stand-alone meeting between Rubio and Lavrov would effectively set the table for a Trump-Putin meeting, largely because Lavrov is not empowered to meaningfully move the process along, a senior administration official said. The administration views calls between the two aides as effective to get a sense of where the Russian side is on certain topics, but it does not believe that the production of a big meeting between the two would be useful, the source said.

That’s it. The Trump regime is refusing to get into serious negotiations, insisting instead on a few hours of one on one Trump - Putin chat followed by a “ceasefire.” How stupid would Putin have to be to trust Trump and the Americans at this point, after all Trump’s treachery? The American plan sidesteps all normal diplomacy for the resolution of serious conflicts. That’s a dead giveaway that manipulation is the plan.

The Russians, of course, have long held to their fundamental positions. Putin is reported to have restated and emphasized those positions and terms in Alaska. Somehow the Trump regime believed that the Budapest meeting could pressure Putin to back down:

A source familiar with the matter told CNN, though, that [American] officials felt after the Rubio-Lavrov call that the Russian position has not evolved enough beyond its maximalist stance. For now, the source said, Rubio is not likely to recommend the Putin-Trump meeting move forward next week, but Rubio and Lavrov could speak again this week.

We have to suppose that, during the phone call with Rubio, Lavrov made it quite clear that there would be no quickie ceasefire deal and that Russia would insist on comprehensive preparation to deal with root causes. Russia has demanded a new security architecture for Europe. That simply can’t be settled in a chat between Trump and Putin. The American side knows that, which is why they’re refusing serious preparatory talks.

Russia is preparing to finish the war on the battlefield.