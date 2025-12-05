For the second part I’ll reproduce Arnaud Bertrand’s analysis. That, of course, means that it’ll be China centric. But first I’ll provide a comment on Arnaud’s analysis, as an intro:

Super read of the NSS ! Appears indeed to be a big change. Trump Corollary" to Monroe Doctrine is now the core pillar. China downgraded from existential threat to economic competitor. Taiwan deterrence = "ideal" but conditional on allies paying up. Indo-Pacific secondary, Western Hemisphere + homeland first. No more democracy crusades, no value imposition abroad. Tariffs quietly admitted as failure, focus shifts to multilateral pressure. Biggest shift since 1945: from global cop to fortified hemisphere power. Allies will be asked to foot the bill while US rebuilds at home. Fortress America is back.

It’s hard to take all that as serious. Except the “Trump Corollary”, whereby Latin America is owned by the US. If we get support from “allies”, “Taiwan deterrence” is still in play, no matter what the One China policy says. No more democracy crusades? No value imposition abroad? Sorry, I don’t buy that for a moment. What was all that about our “CHERISHED CHRISTIANS” in Nigeria? When will we stop calling other countries’ leaders “dictators” as a means of delegitimization? I’ll believe it when I see it. Here’s that Trump Corollary—it’s what gives the lie to the “No more democracy crusades, No value imposition abroad” gag:

We want to ensure that the Western Hemisphere remains reasonably stable and well-governed enough to prevent and discourage mass migration to the United States; we want a Hemisphere whose governments cooperate with us against narco-terrorists, cartels, and other transnational criminal organizations; we want a Hemisphere that remains free of hostile foreign incursion or ownership of key assets, and that supports critical supply chains; and we want to ensure our continued access to key strategic locations. In other words, we will assert and enforce a “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine;

In other words, Anglo-Zionist America will “assert and enforce” our interests—including “continued access to key strategic locations“—without consulting with any other nation, inside or outside the Western Hemisphere. We’ll designate who’s a “narco-terrorist”, what a “cartel” is, and what a “transnational criminal organization” is and take whatever measures we want to “assert and enforce” our will. Arnaud is in China, so he’s OK with that.

This is big. The final U.S. National Security Strategy was just published and the refocus on the Western Hemisphere (i.e. the Americas) is confirmed. The document clearly establishes this as the U.S.'s number 1 priority, saying that the U.S. will now "assert and enforce a 'Trump Corollary' to the Monroe Doctrine." In terms of military presence, they write that this means "a readjustment of our global military presence to address urgent threats in our Hemisphere, and away from theaters whose relative import to American national security has declined in recent decades or years."

Did you know that there are “urgent threats in our Hemisphere” to our national security? Me neither.

Switching to China, Arnaud believes this signals China’s defeat of the US, and US submission. As usual, I’m not so sure, although to be sure the language signals that Trump recognizes that China isn’t the pushover he thought it would be.

On China, a couple of points. The most striking aspect to me is that China is NOT anymore defined as “the” primary threat, “most consequential challenge,” “pacing threat,” or similar formulations used in previous such documents. It’s clearly downgraded as a priority. Based on the document’s structure and emphasis, the top U.S. priorities could be characterized as: 1) Homeland security and borders (migration, cartels, etc.) 2) Western Hemisphere (Monroe Doctrine restoration) 3) Economic security (reindustrialization, supply chains) 4) China and Indo-Pacific To be clear they don’t define China as an ally or a partner in any shape or form but primarily as 1) an economic competitor, 2) a source of supply chain vulnerabilities (but also a trading partner) and 3) a player who regional dominance should be “ideally” denied because it “has major implications for the U.S. economy.”

Regarding “military overmatch”, I think Arnaud gets this slightly wrong. The NSS, as I read it, still views the US as possessing “military overmatch” with regard to China, but hints that that may change. So, to that extent, we have an acceptance of reality that is reflected in the language re Taiwan.

Interestingly, I believe for the first time ever, they mention the possibility of being overmatched militarily by China: - They write that “deterring a conflict over Taiwan, ideally by preserving military overmatch, is a priority”: “ideally” clearly means that it’s ideal, but not necessarily a given. The fact that they call deterring conflict over Taiwan merely “a priority” also suggests, by definition, that it’s no more a top strategic priority, or a vital interest. - On Taiwan they also clearly imply that if the U.S.’s “First Island Chain allies” don’t “step up and spend - and more importantly do - much more for collective defense”, then there might be “a balance of forces so unfavorable to us as to make defending that island impossible.” They still maintain that “the United States does not support any unilateral change to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait” but, clearly, there’s a widening gap between what the US says it opposes and what it’s actually willing to do about it. Interestingly as well, contrary to previous such document, there is zero ideological dimension in the document when it comes to China. No “democracy vs. autocracy” framing, no “rules-based international order” to defend, no values-based crusade. China is treated as a practical issue to be managed, not an ideological adversary to be defeated.

So, presumably no “Chicom” language.

In fact the document explicitly mentions, I think for the first time ever as well, that US policy is now: - “not grounded in traditional, political ideology” - that they “seek good relations and peaceful commercial relations with the nations of the world without imposing on them democratic or other social change that differs widely from their traditions and histories” - and that they seek “good relations with nations whose governing systems differ from ours.” Which is quite a stunning departure from the rhetoric of the past few decades. We all knew this but it’s now amply clear that the era of missionary liberal internationalism in US foreign policy is dead and buried.

My personal view is that that language is only worth the paper it’s printed on, it there are still printed copies of these docs. What it means is two things. First, we’ve met our match—in Russia and in China. But that clearly doesn’t mean the US won’t bully, or try to bully, other lesser powers. Second, our political class has no particular cultural grounding or beliefs—which should not come as a surprise to anyone.

The competition with China is primarily described in economic terms, explicitly so: they write the competition is about “winning the economic future” and that economics are “the ultimate stakes.” Notably, they admit that the tariffs approach “that began in 2017” when it comes to China essentially failed because “China adapted” and has “strengthened its hold on supply chains.”

That’s an admission of defeat in a war—a trade war, but a war nevertheless. Or maybe just defeat in a battle. The war, it seems, will continue:

The new strategy, as described in the document, is to build an economic coalition against China that can exert more leverage than the US economy alone - a tacit admission that America just isn’t powerful enough on its own anymore.

Much of the NSS is basically incoherent—a mishmash of assertions that lack grounding in reality—and Arnaud is quick to spot that incoherence:

The contradiction is however obvious: unclear how you build an economic coalition against China while simultaneously waging trade wars against your coalition partners, demanding they shoulder more of their own defense, and treating every allied relationship as a deal to be renegotiated in America’s favor. At some point these “allies” will be asking a very obvious question: why sacrifice our economic interests to prop up an America that can no longer compete on its own - and that offers us less and less in return?

But those questions are similar to the types of questions that major Latin American countries will be asking, too. Brazil, and early target of Trumpian vituperation, has good reason to be looking for other partners. Well, it’s in BRICS already, but further military coordination with Russia and China may be in the works. The idea that the US will dictate to Brazil seems ludicrous.