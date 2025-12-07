Finally we get there. The part of the NSS that nobody—or none of my favorite commentators—is talking about. Here’s the question. If the US is reprioritizing its National Security Strategy to the Western Hemisphere and and the Indo-Pacific, then what part of the Western Hemisphere and and the Indo-Pacific is Israel located in?

For this I’ll paste in that entire section, because it’s not that long. However, first a spoiler alert—nothing much has changed. There’s a lot of Trumpian chest pounding and signifying, a major dose of gaslighting, but nothing has actually changed.

D. The Middle East: Shift Burdens, Build Peace For half a century at least, American foreign policy has prioritized the Middle East above all other regions. The reasons are obvious: the Middle East was for decades the world’s most important supplier of energy, was a prime theater of superpower competition, and was rife with conflict that threatened to spill into the wider world and even to our own shores. Today, at least two of those dynamics no longer hold. Energy supplies have diversified greatly, with the United States once again a net energy exporter. Superpower competition has given way to great power jockeying, in which the United States retains the most enviable position, reinforced by President Trump’s successful revitalization of our alliances in the Gulf, with other Arab partners, and with Israel.

That’s cute. No mention of the Jewish Supremacy Project—Israel is only mentioned as one among a variety of “partners” and “alliances” in the region. But if you think the change in those two dynamics means a change in US policy, well, Steve Witkoff has a bridge that connects Manhattan and Brooklyn to sell you. OK, now get ready for the gaslighting. Remember how Trump “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program? He still wants you to believe that. Remember how he negotiated a “ceasefire” in Gaza? Yeah, that too. The idea that emerges is that with the “obliteration” of Iran and the death and/or displacement of all Palestinians, peace will reign. Kind of like the way the Romans brought peace to the places they visited. Oh, Syria may regain its “rightful” role in the region, but only on our terms.

Conflict remains the Middle East’s most troublesome dynamic, but there is today less to this problem than headlines might lead one to believe. Iran—the region’s chief destabilizing force—has been greatly weakened by Israeli actions since October 7, 2023, and President Trump’s June 2025 Operation Midnight Hammer, which significantly degraded Iran’s nuclear program. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains thorny, but thanks to the ceasefire and release of hostages President Trump negotiated, progress toward a more permanent peace has been made. Hamas’s chief backers have been weakened or stepped away. Syria remains a potential problem, but with American, Arab, Israeli, and Turkish support may stabilize and reassume its rightful place as an integral, positive player in the region. As this administration rescinds or eases restrictive energy policies and American energy production ramps up, America’s historic reason for focusing on the Middle East will recede. Instead, the region will increasingly become a source and destination of international investment, and in industries well beyond oil and gas— including nuclear energy, AI, and defense technologies. We can also work with Middle East partners to advance other economic interests, from securing supply chains to bolstering opportunities to develop friendly and open markets in other parts of the world such as Africa.

Next up, combatting “radicalism”. “Radicalism” is a bit like “terrorism”—it depends on your point of view. In this NSS, “radicalism” receives no definition. It’s one of those ‘we know it when we see it’ types of things. The US will adjudicate what’s radical and what’s not, thank you very much. Iran is radical, KSA is not—or won’t be, if MBS knuckles under finally and goes full Abe Accord. Israel radical? Are you kidding? Any country’s commitment to combatting radicalism is measured by the degree to which they do what we tell them to do. As for all that persiflage elsewhere about imposing values, well, we’ll “encourage and applaud reform … without trying to impose it.” But, cf. Syria. Hah hah! Gotcha! “Accepting the region, its leaders, and its nations”? Iran. Stephen Miller must’ve had a great laugh while reviewing this language.

Middle East partners are demonstrating their commitment to combatting radicalism, a trendline American policy should continue to encourage. But doing so will require dropping America’s misguided experiment with hectoring these nations—especially the Gulf monarchies—into abandoning their traditions and historic forms of government. We should encourage and applaud reform when and where it emerges organically, without trying to impose it from without. The key to successful relations with the Middle East is accepting the region, its leaders, and its nations as they are while working together on areas of common interest. America will always have core interests in ensuring that Gulf energy supplies do not fall into the hands of an outright enemy, that the Strait of Hormuz remain open, that the Red Sea remain navigable, that the region not be an incubator or exporter of terror against American interests or the American homeland, and that Israel remain secure. We can and must address this threat ideologically and militarily without decades of fruitless “nation-building” wars. We also have a clear interest in expanding the Abraham Accords to more nations in the region and to other countries in the Muslim world.

So, a bit like Hegseth’s rejection of “stupid rules of engagement”, we won’t engage in “fruitless “nation-building” wars.” We’ll just bomb the shit—obliterate, as Trump likes to say—out of anyone who fails to fall in line.

And we close with more Trumpian signifying. He did it all himself. Nobody else could force peace on the Middle East, but Trump did it with Operation Midnight Hammer and whatever codename he gave to the genocide project in Gaza—maybe Operation Jewish Supremacy. Oh, and don’t mention the Houthis (I did, but I think I got away with it).