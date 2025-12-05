And, for the most part, it appears to be getting mostly positive reviews. Including from people who should know better. It’s being praised as America recognizing a multi-polar world, recognizing its limits, focusing on the near abroad, so to speak—the Western Hemisphere. Well, there is some of the above, so that’s the good news. However, it doesn’t take much—or, really, any—reading between the lines to understand that major qualifications are necessary. Worse, there are a number of red flags that confirm that this 2025 National Security Strategy is a document that is inspired by Anglo-Zionist concerns. But here’s what some are saying. Each analyst reflects their own particular concerns in reading the doc:

Mats Nilsson @mazzenilsson￼ Magnificent! I just spent time reading the National Security Strategy of the United States of America. And it is a gem. The Trans-Atlantic crowd in Europe must be panicking. So much to highlight, but basically when i comes to US-NATO-EU; it is over. ￼The strategy emphasizes rebalancing global attention toward the Indo-Pacific and Western Hemisphere, reflecting a shift away from Europe as the primary theater of U.S. engagement. ￼The U.S. will “no longer prop up the entire world order like Atlas” and expects Europe to shoulder more of its own defense burdens. ￼The document is highly critical of Europe’s economic stagnation, demographic decline, loss of sovereignty to EU institutions & “civilizational erasure.” ￼The U.S. seeks an “expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine” to stabilize Europe and reestablish strategic stability with Russia. ￼The strategy calls for ending the perception of NATO as an ever-expanding alliance. ￼Transatlantic trade remains important, but the U.S. will prioritize American economic interests and reciprocity. ￼American diplomacy will meddle for genuine democracy, free speech, and Orbanesqe national pride in Europe, opposing what it sees as elitist, anti-democratic trends. ￼The document openly questions whether some European nations will remain reliable allies given their current trajectory. The transatlantic relationship remains but is no longer the centerpiece of US foreign policy. ￼Time for Europe to break free and move toward the Eurasian Heartland.

Two points. First, Europe largely erased its civilization long ago. There remain pockets, but not enough to return to any coherent whole. I’ll have more to say on this aspect of the NSS later. Second, please note the phrase: an “expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine”. That’s not a peace. It’s a ceasefire. And the use of that language is a signal that Anglo-Zionism still rules in our NSS—Trump is NOT seeking a true peace settlement with Russia or anyone else. Only a truce, a “cessation of hostilities.”

Koskovics Zoltán @KoskovicsZ￼ The new America National Security Strategy declares the liberal/technocratic elites of the EU and many Member States a threat to Europe’s future, regional stability, and American interests. It makes it clear that supporting the Patriotic Right in Europe (the wording certainly refers to @PatriotsEP, but likely includes most of the @ecrgroup as well) is in the American interest. It ends NATO expansion (not just to the Ukraine) and calls out population replacement as the gravest long-term threat to Europe and American interests in the region. The most immediate priority is stabilizing Europe’s relationship with Russia.

So this Hungarian analyst sees this language as supporting the policy of Hungary and other Central European countries to maintain demographic stability, i.e., to maintain the demographic structure of their countries in their current form:

Over the long term, it is more than plausible that within a few decades at the latest, certain NATO members will become majority non-European. As such, it is an open question whether they will view their place in the world, or their alliance with the United States, in the same way as those who signed the NATO charter.

In the bulleted list that follows that paragraph we read further confirmation of that perspective:

Cultivating resistance to Europe’s current trajectory within European nations; … Building up the healthy nations of Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe through commercial ties, weapons sales, political collaboration, and cultural and educational exchanges;

I’m in sympathy with those countries. Now, from an Anglo-Zionist standpoint there’s no doubt that the NSS is primarily expressing alarm at what some are calling the Islamization of Europe. That alarm is reasonable, from the standpoint of numerous studies that have shown that homogeneous societies are more at peace with themselves. However, it’s necessary to point out that these concerns are largely expressed by Jewish Nationalists—in Europe and, now, increasingly in America. They are speaking as residents of formerly Christian countries that are, to a significant extent, dominated by Jewish Nationalist elites. Undoubtedly broad swaths of the general public share that concern, although many are not aware of the nature of their ruling class or that ruling class’ actual concerns or, if they are, whether they fully agree with the future in which Jewish Nationalists control public speech and define what are acceptable policy positions. The Trump regime has openly targeted for harassment up to and including deportation resident aliens who have crossed Jewish Nationalist defined redlines.

What I’m leading up to is this. The trend of American demographics has been to a drastic lessening of the percentage of “Europeans” in the makeup of the population. Demographers can disagree as to the ultimate outcome of this trend, but the fact remains that African-Americans, Latin Americans, and Asians make up a significant part of the American population and have fundamentally changed American culture and politics. Indeed, Trump won election to a second term in major part by making inroads into Dem domination of those three demographic categories. The NSS appears to set up the US as a sort of guardian of “European” civilization—to the extent that a national security priority includes jumping over Western Europe and embracing Central and Eastern Europe, a strategically and geopolitically dubious move (which also casts doubt on both the coherence of the NSS as well as the extent to which Trump actually seeks peace with Russia).

Two points. First, it’s questionable whether a majority of Americans will regard that view as expressing a legitimate American NS goal, or whether many will regard it as—at the least—a type of racist dog whistle. It’s not smart to introduce that type of division within an already divided society, although that seems to be SOP among Jewish Nationalists. Second, the NSS’s language and Trump’s actions may well guarantee Republican defeat in the future by alienating the very demographics who put Trump over the top. All of this has particular relevance in light of actions and rhetoric of the Trump regime with regard to those three geographic regions: Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Further, recognize what’s being said in this point:

Building up the healthy nations of Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe through commercial ties, weapons sales, political collaboration, and cultural and educational exchanges;

In context, the NSS is contrasting the Western European nations which may soon “become majority non-European” with "the healthy nations of Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe.” The Western, and perhaps Northern, European countries that may soon become “majority non-European” are presumably “unhealthy”, and will not be supported to the same degree by the US. Again, this is a Jewish Nationalist perspective. No matter what we may think of Western European policies on immigration, the fact remains that for all Americans, no matter our religion or ethnicity, our constitution and institutions are based in Western Europe. It also remains that the demographic crisis in Europe was heavily influenced by Jewish Nationalist direction of US regime change operations across North Africa and the Middle East. Not entirely, but to a great degree, to a degree that has made a major difference. That Europe’s own self destruction, its rejection of its Christian foundation, has contributed to that self-destruction on multiple levels is undeniable, and has been ongoing for centuries. Europe owns that. But US regime change operations have thrown gasoline on that conflagration.

I’ll close this first post on an upbeat note. I don’t actually think that the Trump regime “gets it” about the wrong headedness of imperialism, nor do I think that Trump’s bet on AI will do the middle class any good. The wording of the NSS does indicate an attitude on the part of its authors that America will still intervene where it sees fit and especially in Latin America, which they seem to view as owned by the US. Nevertheless, we’re always grateful for anything positive. We can hope that others will ponder these words (below). Both PP and Arnaud quote the same section: